Short Interest in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Decreases By 88.9%

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 750 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 26th total of 6,742 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7,601.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8%

GAL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $52.00.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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