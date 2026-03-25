Short Interest in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Rises By 429.8%

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 222,276 shares, a growth of 429.8% from the February 26th total of 41,956 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 378,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

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Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,305.4% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 183,461 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,904,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $497,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

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