Short Interest in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Grows By 234.9%

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,151,329 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the February 26th total of 642,442 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

CTA traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 2,541,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,782. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

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The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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