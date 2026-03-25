Short Interest in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Expands By 303.8%

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 681,143 shares, a growth of 303.8% from the February 26th total of 168,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roma Green Finance Stock Performance

ROMA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Roma Green Finance has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

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Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Roma Green Finance Company Profile

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Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

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