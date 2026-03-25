Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Declines By 65.5%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,750 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 26th total of 132,759 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%
FEPI opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.
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