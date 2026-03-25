Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Declines By 65.5%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,750 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 26th total of 132,759 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%

FEPI opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05.

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REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter.

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The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.

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