Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 75.4%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,133 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the February 26th total of 4,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 142.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 146,395 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,731,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.