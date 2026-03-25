Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 90.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 26th total of 4,463 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 3.8%

NVZMY stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 114,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,537. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54.

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Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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