Short Interest in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Grows By 470.1%

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 267,310 shares, a growth of 470.1% from the February 26th total of 46,888 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. 107,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $332.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Components primarily include consumer staples, financial and industrials companies. The Fund invests in a particular segment of the securities markets and seeks to track the performance of a securities index that generally is not representative of the market as a whole.

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