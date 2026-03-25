Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Drops By 67.5%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,629 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 26th total of 38,875 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Investec Group Price Performance

IVTJF remained flat at $7.49 during trading on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

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About Investec Group

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Investec Group is an Anglo-South African specialist banking and asset management firm that provides a range of financial products and services to private clients, corporates and institutional investors. The company operates through two primary divisions—Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment & Treasury—and is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

Within Private Banking & Wealth Management, Investec offers bespoke solutions such as lending, deposit taking, foreign exchange, trust and fiduciary services, and tailored wealth planning.

Further Reading

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