Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 190.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,277 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the February 26th total of 2,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IUS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,604. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

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Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

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The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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