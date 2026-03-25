Short Interest in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Declines By 97.9%

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 26th total of 2,126 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 5,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675. The company has a market cap of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $85.73.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.