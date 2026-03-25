Short Interest in Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Increases By 195.4%

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,940 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the February 26th total of 7,426 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Down 2.3%

IPXHY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

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Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPXHY shares. Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Inpex Company Profile

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INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

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