Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Drops By 66.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,913 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the February 26th total of 65,445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FSNUY
Fresenius SE & Co. Trading Up 0.3%
Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Fresenius SE & Co. Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.
The company operates through four main business segments.
Further Reading
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