Short Interest in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Declines By 70.3%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,169 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the February 26th total of 24,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

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First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $92.78.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one year-sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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