Short Interest in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Declines By 64.6%

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,805 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 26th total of 7,913 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of FHYS opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $23.47.
Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF
Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.
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