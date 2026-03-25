Short Interest in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Declines By 64.6%

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,805 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 26th total of 7,913 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHYS opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

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Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHYS. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,367,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000.

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The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

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