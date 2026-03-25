Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Declines By 63.9%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 418,846 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 26th total of 1,159,315 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armlogi stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) by 615.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Armlogi worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Armlogi Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BTOC opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.78. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 80.73% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Armlogi Company Profile

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Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

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