Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,740,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,682,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,325,000 after purchasing an additional 257,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.