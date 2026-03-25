Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Vance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $298.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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