SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,650 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the February 26th total of 250 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGL Carbon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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SGL Carbon Stock Performance

About SGL Carbon

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF remained flat at $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

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SGL Carbon SE is a German high‐technology company specializing in carbon‐based solutions, including graphite and composite materials. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, the firm was established in 1992 but draws on more than 150 years of carbon materials expertise. Its operations are organized into two principal segments: Graphite Solutions, which produces graphite electrodes, carbon blocks and other graphitic products for industries such as steel, aluminum and chemicals; and Composite Solutions, which focuses on fiber‐reinforced composites, carbon fibers and specialty materials for high‐performance applications.

The company’s product portfolio serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace, renewable energy and electronics.

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