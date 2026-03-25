SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $238,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.70 and a 200 day moving average of $372.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $329.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.26 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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