SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 440.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 707,147 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortinet worth $68,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 477,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,640,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

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Fortinet Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of FTNT opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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