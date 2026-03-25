ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFBS. Raymond James Financial upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

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ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 214.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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