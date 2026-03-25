ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.14 and last traded at $102.99. 14,679,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 19,077,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,965,000 after buying an additional 446,667 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in ServiceNow by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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