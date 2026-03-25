Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $689,409.30 in Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $689,409.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,885.50. This represents a 21.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $340,933.92.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Mark Lin sold 2,734 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $233,128.18.

On Friday, March 6th, Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $551,242.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $101,574.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 2,790,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Semtech by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 42.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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