Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded by CLSA to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of Sekisui House stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.