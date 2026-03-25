SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. SeaStar Medical had a negative return on equity of 414.50% and a negative net margin of 1,551.08%.The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ICU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 76,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -1.04.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in SeaStar Medical by 395.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on SeaStar Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SeaStar Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICU

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICU) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of cerebral embolic protection systems for patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. The company’s mission is to reduce the risk of stroke and other neurologic events associated with structural heart interventions by capturing or deflecting embolic debris that can travel to the brain during catheter-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product, TriGUARD® 3, is a next-generation embolic deflection device designed to provide coverage of all three cerebral vessels during TAVR.

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