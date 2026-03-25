Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stake Raised by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,705 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

SCHG stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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