Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Holdings Lifted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 2,335,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,611,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,826,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,261,000 after acquiring an additional 904,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,935,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,550,000 after acquiring an additional 457,421 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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