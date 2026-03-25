Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,732 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 3.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 64.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.95.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $302.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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