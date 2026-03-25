Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,413 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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