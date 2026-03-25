Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Axon Enterprise Trading Down 10.0%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $456.60 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $396.41 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 300.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total transaction of $100,302.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,804.68. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Municipal and public‑safety contract activity continues to support recurring revenue — Batavia extended a police body‑camera data storage contract, a direct win for Axon’s evidence‑management business. Batavia Contract Extension

Municipal and public‑safety contract activity continues to support recurring revenue — Batavia extended a police body‑camera data storage contract, a direct win for Axon’s evidence‑management business. Positive Sentiment: Local deployments continue — Syracuse picked Axon for license‑plate‑reader services, reinforcing adoption of Axon hardware/software at the municipal level. Syracuse LPR Provider

Local deployments continue — Syracuse picked Axon for license‑plate‑reader services, reinforcing adoption of Axon hardware/software at the municipal level. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still call Axon a notable defense/security name with growth catalysts (body cams, TASER, evidence management), which supports a constructive long‑term thesis. Hegseth Defense Spending Article

Analysts and commentators still call Axon a notable defense/security name with growth catalysts (body cams, TASER, evidence management), which supports a constructive long‑term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison/stock‑pair analyses continue to circulate (Axon vs. CAE and other peers); these pieces provide context but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Axon vs. CAE Comparison

Industry comparison/stock‑pair analyses continue to circulate (Axon vs. CAE and other peers); these pieces provide context but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst/commentary comparisons favoring Teledyne (TDY) spotlight stronger defense demand and a more attractive valuation at TDY versus AXON — that relative view can trigger rotation away from Axon. Axon vs. Teledyne (Yahoo) Axon vs. Teledyne (Zacks)

Recent analyst/commentary comparisons favoring Teledyne (TDY) spotlight stronger defense demand and a more attractive valuation at TDY versus AXON — that relative view can trigger rotation away from Axon. Negative Sentiment: Short‑interest reports released today show anomalous figures (multiple notices claiming a “large increase” but reporting 0 shares and NaN changes). Such reporting errors or weird headlines can spook traders and amplify intraday selling even if the underlying short position hasn’t materially changed. (Internal short‑interest notices aggregated 3/23–3/24.)

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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