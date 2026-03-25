SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 380 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the February 26th total of 151 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBFFY remained flat at $38.80 during trading on Wednesday. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised SBM Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SBM Offshore presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBM Offshore is a Netherlands‐based provider of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and related services to the offshore oil and gas industry. Founded in 1965 as part of Royal IHC and listed as an independent entity in 2005, the company has established itself as a specialist in the design, engineering, construction and leasing of floating production systems. Headquartered in Schiedam, the firm leverages decades of experience in turret mooring technology and deepwater installations to serve oil and gas operators worldwide.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey FPSO solutions, which encompass front‐end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning.

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