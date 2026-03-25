Ryan Investment Management Inc. Has $22.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Ryan Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 12.6% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,626,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,100,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $429.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.