Ryan Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Ryan Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SUSA opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -238.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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