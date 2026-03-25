Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $72.49. 25,982,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 29,578,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,268 shares of company stock worth $54,409,454. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 263,729 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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