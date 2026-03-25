Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ridgepost Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ridgepost Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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Ridgepost Capital Stock Down 4.2%

Insider Transactions at Ridgepost Capital

Shares of RPC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ridgepost Capital has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $771.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,141.25. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Huebner Trust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,148.72. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $392,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ridgepost Capital

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P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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