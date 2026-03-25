REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.06 on March 25th

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0644 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CEPI opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 2.24.
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
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