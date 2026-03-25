REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.06 on March 25th

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0644 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CEPI opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 2.24.

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REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

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The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in crypto-related and digital payment solutions stocks selected from the index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions. CEPI was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

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