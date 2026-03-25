Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 245.5% in March

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,073,789 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 26th total of 310,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,967 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,967 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

RMGGF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

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About Resolute Mining

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited, trading OTC under the symbol RMGGF, is an Australian‐based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets across Africa and Australia. The company’s core activities include open‐pit and underground mining, ore processing and the sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries. Resolute’s vertically integrated approach encompasses the full mining lifecycle, from early‐stage exploration to sustained production and asset optimisation.

Resolute’s principal operating assets include the Syama Gold Mine in Mali, the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana, the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

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