Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for South Bow Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOBFree Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

SOB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Earnings History and Estimates for South Bow (TSE:SOB)

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