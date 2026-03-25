Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,812. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

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Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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