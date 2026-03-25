Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 712,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 587,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

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About Renesas Electronics

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Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer specializing in microcontrollers, system-on-chip (SoC) devices, analog and power management solutions. The company’s products are designed to address a wide range of applications in automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer devices, and communications infrastructure. Renesas leverages its expertise in embedded processing and mixed-signal technologies to deliver integrated solutions that help customers reduce development time and improve energy efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes 32-bit and 16-bit microcontrollers, application processors, analog and power discrete devices, and sensor interface ICs.

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