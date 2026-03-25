Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.32. 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.