Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently:

3/24/2026 – Matador Resources is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Matador Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

1/27/2026 – Matador Resources was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from $61.00.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

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Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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