Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.90 and last traded at GBX 62.30. Approximately 1,130,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,188,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.

Reach Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.88.

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Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reach had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 EPS for the current year.

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It’s proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account.

Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

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