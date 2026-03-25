Rarible (RARI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $215.06 Thousand

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Rarible has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $215.06 thousand worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.64 or 1.00225694 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 21st, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,488,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Rarible is https://reddit.com/r/0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. The official message board for Rarible is rari.foundation/blog. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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