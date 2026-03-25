Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 235 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 26th total of 3,086 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Capital Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of RAND stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.19. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

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Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 124.17%.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.12%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rand Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAND

Institutional Trading of Rand Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rand Capital Company Profile

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Rand Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing financing solutions to growing businesses. Established in 1999 and headquartered near Buffalo, New York, Rand Capital seeks to partner with small to mid-size companies across a variety of industries. By leveraging its balance sheet, the firm aims to deliver flexible debt and equity investments designed to support expansion, acquisitions, working capital needs and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s financing activities span senior secured loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and royalty or revenue-based financing.

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