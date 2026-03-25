Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 25.90%.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 14.6%

LON QTX traded up GBX 31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,271. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Quartix Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 and a 52-week high of GBX 340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

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The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.

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