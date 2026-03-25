Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.41 and last traded at $128.35. Approximately 11,144,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,622,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $1,474,796 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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