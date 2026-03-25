Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $96.23 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.01 or 0.03048654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,990,509 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

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