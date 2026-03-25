Q1 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer Lowered by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ET
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8%
Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 110.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192,066 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
More Energy Transfer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist started coverage on ET with a Buy rating and a $23 price target, signaling institutional conviction and providing visible upside for the stock. Truist Buy Rating via Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool highlights Energy Transfer as a top energy pick for retail investors, noting growing revenue opportunities tied to expanding data-center demand and midstream services that could support long-term distribution growth. The Best Energy Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: A separate Fool piece emphasizes ET’s high distribution yield and midstream growth runway as drivers of total return over time, reinforcing the income-growth investment case. Could Investing $10,000 in Energy Transfer Make You a Millionaire?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks (syndicated via Yahoo Finance) notes ET is one of the most-watched tickers by its users — increased attention can amplify flows and volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Is Most-Watched Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) Worth Betting on Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors published near-term EPS forecasts for FY2027 quarters (~$0.31–$0.33), which are inline with a modest earnings profile; these steady estimates temper extreme moves but don’t eliminate fundamentals-driven volatility. MarketBeat ET summary / analyst notes
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (reported $0.25 vs. $0.34 expected), a reminder that near-term earnings surprises and commodity/volume swings can pressure the share price despite strategic positives. No external article provided
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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